MISS IONA ROBERTHA EDWARDS HARRY better known as MOTHER HARRY of Choppins and Arnos Vale died on Friday October 16th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 28th at the Hope For Life Restoration Ministry Church, Arnos Vale. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral area asked to do so in full uniform. Transportation will be provided for persons from Cedars.

