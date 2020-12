The National Nine Mornings Management Committee said it is pleased to see the number of Christmas lights which have been put up around the country as part of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

Chairman of the Committee, Orandi Bomani Charles, said many private homes, businesses and communities have been taking part in this year’s Christmas lighting program and the lights have been lifting the spirits of Vincentians, in the midst of the COVID19 Pandemic.







