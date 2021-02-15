A New Montrose Resident has been convicted for the possession of an unlawful firearm

An unemployed resident of New Montrose has been sentenced to five years in prison, for possession of an unlawful firearm, and two months for possession of three rounds of ammunition.

Police say the sentence was handed down on Friday February 12th at the Serious Offences Court, by Chief Magistrate, Rechanne Browne, after the defendant, 26-year-old Shawhiel Moore was found guilty at the end of the trial.

Moore was arrested and charged on June 30th 2019, when members of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) executed a search warrant at his home and found one 9mm pistol and three rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

