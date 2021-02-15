Twenty-four new cases of Covid 19 were registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says three cases are from PCR samples and 21 cases are from rapid antigen samples collected between February 8th to 13th

Nine persons were cleared, bringing the number of total recoveries to five hundred and ninety-nine.

848 cases remain active and six persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, four hundred and fifty-three (1453) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is reminded to wear a facial covering, practice physical distancing, sanitize hands and vaccinate, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







