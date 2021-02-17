The 2021 edition of the National Corporate Public Speaking Championship has been canceled.

Organisers of the event said in a release today that the decision was taken, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rising active cases in St Vincent and the Grenadines and the additional protocols implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The organisers say they wish to assure the public, business places and patrons that their priority is keeping everyone safe and healthy at this time.

They expressed gratitude to Vincentian community, patrons and sponsors, who support the competition each year.

The 2020 winner, Ruth Stowe of KCCU, will retain the challenge trophy for the year 2021`.

Since its inception in 2019, the National Corporate Public Speaking Championship has sought to highlight the importance of communication and leadership in the corporate world, while providing a learning platform and coaching opportunities for employees of business places.







