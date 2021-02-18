Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was among World Leaders who addressed a High Level Meeting of the UN Security Council yesterday.

The Prime Minister reiterated calls by the Caribbean Community for a Global Summit, to discuss equitable access and global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

He was delivering a virtual address on the topic “Ensuring Equitable Access for COVID-19 Vaccines in Contexts Affected by Conflict and Instability

The Prime Minister says the Security Council must continue working with other organs of the United Nations to systematically address the various dimensions of this pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

