The Republic of Cuba and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have signed an agreement to facilitate the repatriation of criminals

An Agreement to facilitate the repatriation of criminals to serve their sentences in their home country was signed yesterday between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Republic of Cuba.

The agreement was signed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Cuban Ambassador José Manuel Leiva Ventura.

Prime Minister Gonslves says the agreement allows for both countries to make arrangements to have persons convicted in either country, transferred to the home country to serve out their sentence.

Meanwhile, Cuban Ambassador José Manuel Leiva Ventura says the agreement further strengthens the relationship between the two countries.







