MR GEORGE ALEXANDER BARKER of Tortola died on Wednesday February 17th. There will be a viewing tomorrow, Friday March 5th at the Davis Funeral Home from 3:00 pm. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 6th at the Church of God of Prophecy, Community Worship Centre. The body lies at the church from 9:00am. The Service begins at 10:00. . Burial will be at the Greeland Cemetery







