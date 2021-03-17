Four bills were passed at yesterday’s meeting of Parliament

The Finance Bill 2021 was one of four passed at yesterday’s meeting of Parliament, which concluded late last night.

The other three which received approval were the Automaticity of Payment Bill; the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Amendment Bill; and the June Russell Pension Declaration Bill

In presenting the Finance Bill, Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said the measure was being introduced to facilitate the one-percent increase in the customs service charge

Parliament has been adjourned until Thursday April 29th 2021.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

