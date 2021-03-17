April, 12th 2021 will remain the conditional re-opening date for schools across the country

Professional Development sessions are being held for Teachers this week, in preparation for the re-opening of schools next month.

The Ministry of Education says the sessions are being held in anticipation of the conditional re-opening date of April 12th, 2021.

The Ministry says it primary concern is for Students and Teachers to operate in a conducive environment, where all students are able to experience the benefits of quality education.

It says this week will be used for professional development purposes and consultation on the evolving protocols for the anticipated school term.

Within the focus on health and safety, the Ministry of Health has agreed to deploy teams to all schools to facilitate the vaccination of Teachers during the Professional Development period. All teachers are encouraged to vaccinate in an effort to mitigate against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Education said it will be guided by the Ministry of Health and the adherence to the science of the management of COVID-19, on the re-opening of schools.







