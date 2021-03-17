The Ministry of Agriculture will undertake several capital projects this year

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar has highlighted several capital projects to be undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture this year.

Minister Caesar was responding to a question in parliament about projects that are likely to be completed this year.

He disclosed that although a number of projects will be carried out this year it is quite possible that a few will not be completed until 2022.

Minister Caesar said sustainable jobs from such projects will create employment in a number of sub sectors.







