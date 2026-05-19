Regional delegates discuss social protection and community development at OECS Forum

Discussions are continuing here today among local and regional delegates, who are attending the Annual Regional Learning event of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), taking place at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at Diamond.

The Forum precedes the 10th Meeting of the OECS Technical Advisory Committee on Human and Social Development, which is set to open tomorrow at the same venue.

Delegates are engaged in discussions on social development, social protection, gender affairs, child welfare, and community development.

Monday’s opening ceremony heard addresses from several officials, including Nicholas Grainger, Deputy Head of the World Food Programme, WFP, Multi-Country Caribbean Office.

Mr. Grainger re-affirmed the WFP’s commitment to partnership and collaboration.

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