National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority to host beach vending act consultation in North Leeward

Residents on the leeward side of the Island will be enlightened on various aspects of the Beach Vending Act, during a Community Consultation hosted by the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at National Parks,Twanique Barrow says today’s consultation is being held as part of activities to observe National Parks Awareness Month.

Miss Barrow said the Consultation will be held at the Troumaca Government School from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

She said the forum will provide an opportunity for vendors and community members to receive information on the Act, ask questions, provide feedback and seek clarification regarding its implementation.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, Twanique Barrow.

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority is encouraging vendors and residents from Troumaca, Cumberland, Richmond, Chateaubelair, Petit Bordel and surrounding communities to attend this evening’s Consultation.

National Parks Awareness Month is being observed with the theme: Protecting Our Parks, Rivers and Beaches for a Greener Future.

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