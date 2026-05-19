Government and ROC-Taiwan launch Agricultural Productivity Recovery and Young Farmers Training Project

An official launch will be held here this afternoon, for the Agricultural Productivity Recovery and Young Farmers’ Training Project.

The project is being co-ordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, and the Taiwan Technical Mission.

The three year agricultural development initiative is designed to restore agricultural productivity in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl in 2024, and also address youth unemployment and the aging agricultural workforce.

The project will be supported by Taiwan Technical Mission personnel, including project managers and specialists, as well as

Government-appointed coordinators, technicians, and extension officers from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The launch will be held at Orange Hill with addresses from Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday; Minister of Agriculture – Hon. Israel Bruce; Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, – Hon. Shevern John and Taiwanese Ambassador – Her Excellency Fiona Fan.

Agricultural Diversification Officer – Rohan McDonald will provide an over-view of the Project.

The launching ceremony begins at 1:30 this afternoon and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

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