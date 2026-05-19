Toronto diaspora highlighted as a vital part of the Government’s quest for Growth and Development of SVG

Head of the Private Sector Development Unit, in the Office of the Prime Minister, Christo Primus, has said that the Toronto Diaspora is a vital component in the Government’s quest to make all Vincentians active participants in the country’s economic growth and development.

Mr. Primus made the point as he addressed the gathering at an outreach event hosted by Invest SVG in Toronto, Canada last weekend.

He said the Government recognizes that the Private Sector should take the lead in transforming the country’s economy.

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