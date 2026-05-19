Government to provide windows for residents of Union Island whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Beryl

The Government will be providing new windows for residents in Union Island whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Housing, Hon. Andrew John announced the Windows distribution initiative on NBCs Face to Face Program this morning.

Minister John said the initiative aims to restore not only the physical structure of homes but also the sense of normalcy for the families affected.

The Housing Minister said the Government has secured a supply of durable windows to aid in the rebuilding process.

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