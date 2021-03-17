Vincentians who are living with Kidney Disease are continuing to receive the necessary medical interventions, despite the challenges presented by the Covid 19 Pandemic.

This assurance has come from Consultant Nephrologist and Internist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre, Dr. Twanna Browne-Caesar.

Dr. Browne-Caesar said initially, the pandemic had disrupted medical clinics for persons with kidney disease. She also noted that the Covid 19 Pandemic also affected patients who required dyalisis.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was among countries across the globe observing World Kidney Day on Thursday, March 11, 2021, with the theme: Living Well with Kidney Disease.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

