Discussions on the readiness of the Education Sector are ongoing, in anticipation of the reopening of schools here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Education said in a Press Release last week that the conditional date for the reopening of School is April 12th.

Education Minister, Curtis King says while efforts have been made to ensure the continuity of learning through alternative methods, it is necessary for the face-to face teaching and learning to resume.

Minister King says discussions are ongoing with Health Practitioners on the measures to mitigate the risks to Teachers and Students, when they return to school.







