Vincentians who live in communities close to the La Soufriere Volcano have again been advised to be prepared in the event of a volcanic eruption.

The advice came from Professor Richard Robertson of the Seismic Research Centre, while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

He said plans must be in place in order to minimize the impact of a volcanic eruption.







