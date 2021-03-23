There are no new positive cases of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

There were no new positive cases of Covid 19 recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from one hundred and twenty-nine (129) samples collected on Sunday March 21, 2021.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new recoveries were reported, leaving the number of total recoveries at fifteen hundred and twenty-three (1523).

One hundred and sixty-seven (167) cases remain active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, seven hundred (1700) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to consistently use masks, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







