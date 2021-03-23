Vincentians are again being advised to take the COVID-19 vaccination

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache has appealed to Vincentians to get vaccinated, to facilitate a return to normalcy here

Dr. Keizer-Beache made the appeal, during the Round Table Talk discussion last week.

She noted that the disruption caused by Covid 19 could have a devastating impact on economic and social life.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alwyn Leacock, a Vincentian Medical Practitioner based in the United Kingdom, pointed out that persons who choose not to vaccinate, could be putting their loved ones at risk.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

