CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank has donated EC$54,000 to the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines as the country continues its nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

A release from the Bank says this is part of its campaign around the region, through its charitable arm the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, to support the purchase of vaccines in an effort to fight against the pandemic.

Antigua and Barbuda,, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Kitts, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago have all benefited from donations to their respective national vaccination programmes.

Country Head, CIBC FirstCaribbean St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Shelly Ann Samuel said the fight against COVID-19 is far from over and as a responsible corporate entity, the Bank is supporting the Government’s efforts in ensuring the safety of the people, many of whom are its clients, customers, team members, friends and families.

Samuel also thanked the staff of the bank, whom she said, despite difficult circumstances due to the pandemic, continued to safely ensure that their clients and customers had access to their banking needs.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the local branch participated in relief operations including distribution of supermarket/food gift vouchers to those in need.







