Vincentians urged to apply for Tuition Scholarships

Vincentians who wish to purse tertiary education are being urged to apply for the tuition scholarships being offered by the government.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the appeal while speaking on NBC radio’s Face to Face program on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also appealed to persons to apply before the deadline.

The Prime Minister said there are lots of supports for persons wishing to pursue tertiary education, but he wishes that persons would follow the structure.

The deadlines for application for the tuition scholarships in June 28th, 2024.

