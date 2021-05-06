A Bulk Storage Facility and a Dispatch Unit for relief supplies are being established here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

The CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit Director for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Lieutenant Colonel Jason Hills, said a Bulk Storage Facility and a Dispatch Unit for relief supplies are being established here.

Lieutenant Colonel Hills, who is a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, made the disclosure, during a tour by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, to the storage facilities being set up at the E.T. Joshua Tarmac at Arnos Vale.

Lieutenant Colonel Hills explained that the Campden Park Storage and Dispatch facility is not large enough to accommodate the large quantity of relief supplies entering the country.

