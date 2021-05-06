Local Soca Artiste has been arrested and charged with possession of a Controlled Drug, Drug Trafficking and Exportation

Police have arrested and charged Shaquille King, a 25 year old Soca Artiste of Arnos Vale with possession of a Controlled Drug, Drug Trafficking and Exportation.

The Police say according to investigations, the accused allegedly had in his possession two thousand, nine hundred and forty three (2,943) grammes of cannabis with intent to supply it to another.

He was further charged with having in his possession two thousand, nine hundred and forty three (2,943) grammes of cannabis for the purpose of Drug Trafficking.

In addition, he was also charged with attempting to export two thousand, nine hundred and forty three (2,943) grammes of cannabis at Argyle International Airport. The incident occurred at the Argyle International Airport at about 11:30 am on Sunday May 2nd.

King appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges and pleaded guilty. He was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for sentencing.

Photo by: News 784

