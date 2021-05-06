One Covid 19 related death and Seven new positive cases of Covid 19 has been recorded here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded its 12th death from Covid 19, following the passing of a 69-year-old man on Tuesday May 4th.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says he succumbed to COVID-19 disease while in isolation at the Argyle Isolation Facility. The stated cause of death is COVID-19 Pneumonia.

Six new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from 110 samples processed on Tuesday May 4th, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.5%.

One additional new case was reported from samples processed on April 30th. The updated positivity rate for April 30th, is 9.9%.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. 144 cases are currently active and 12 persons with COVID-19 have died.

1889 cases of COVID-19 and 1733 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, to sanitize, and practice physical distancing and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

