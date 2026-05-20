Young Farmers Training Project expected to provide a major boost for the local Agricultural sector

The launch of the Young Farmers Training Project is expected to provide a major boost for the local Agricultural sector.

Delivering remarks at the launch in Orange Hill yesterday, Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, Hon Shivern John, said the project will help to increase food production and strengthen food security

Parliamentary Representative for North Windward, and Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage Hon. Shevern John.

The project is expected to equip young farmers with the skills and knowledge necessary to boost productivity, ensuring agriculture continues to play a vital role in the national development

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