10th Meeting of OECS Technical Advisory Committee on Human and Social Development Committee opens in SVG

The 10th Meeting of the OECS Technical Advisory Committee on Human and Social Development, opened here today at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at Diamond.

The meeting is being held with the theme: Advancing Social Protection in the OECS: Policy, Practice and Learning.

Delivering remarks at the opening, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Welfare, Merissa Burke, said the work of the Committee will focus on rebuilding and revisiting key social protection frameworks, while highlighting critical factors that will guide policy and practice across the region.

Mrs. Burke noted that the journey of strengthening human and social development is continuing, with the Advisory Committee playing a pivotal role in shaping strategies that empower communities and safeguard vulnerable populations.

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