SVG records 141 Bush Fires for 2026 so far far compared to 89 in 2025

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded 141 bush fires so far for 2026, compared to 89 fires reported in 2025.

The update came from Acting Director of Forestry, Cosmos Mc Cloud, during NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme this morning.

Mr. Mc Cloud says the authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, as the sharp increase in firess raises concerns about environmental damage and public safety.

Mr. Mc Cloud said bush fires pose catastrophic risks, adding that most of the fires are deliberately set.

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