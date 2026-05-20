Government of SVG and ROC-Taiwan partner to modernize farming practices in SVG

Farming practices across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to be modernized, following the launch of the Young Farmers Training Project.

The project, valued at US $3.1 million was officially launched here yesterday by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in partnership with the Government of Taiwan.

Speaking at the launch, Agricultural Diversification Officer Rohan Mc Donald said the project is being implemented in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in 2004, which severely impacted the nation’s agricultural sector.

Mc Donald explained that the project is designed to modernize farming practices through smart technologies, water-saving methods, and practical business training.

The project is expected to play a vital role in revitalizing the agricultural sector while creating opportunities for the next generation of farmers.

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