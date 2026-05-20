Minister John welcomes delegates for 10th OECS Human and Social Development Technical Advisory Meeting

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, today welcomed delegates to the 10th Meeting of the OECS Technical Advisory Committee on Human and Social Development.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Shevern John, said the gathering provides a vital platform for member states to collaborate on strategies that strengthen social protection systems, empower communities, and safeguard cultural heritage.

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