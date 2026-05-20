Taiwanese Ambassador highlights Agriculture as cornerstone of food security and sustainable development

Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Her Excellency Fiona Fan pointed out that agriculture remains a cornerstone of food security and sustainable development.

Delivering remarks at yesterday’s launch, Ambassador Fan said the launch demonstrates the strength of the longstanding partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan.

Seventy-Five young farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to receive training under the Young Farmers Training Programme.

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