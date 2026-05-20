NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 20th May, 2026

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) successfully hosted its inaugural Agro-Processing Forum on Thursday, 14 May, 2026, at the Methodist Church Wesley Hall.

The Forum brought together forty-five Agro-processors to explore the current landscape of the industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and to identify key opportunities in the sector for economic growth and rural development.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s special report.

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