The Government has given its assurance to provide the assistance needed in the rebuilding process of St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Vincentians have been assured that the Government will provide the assistance needed to facilitate the rebuilding process, following the explosive phase of the La Soufriere Volcanic eruption.

The assurance has come from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who said when the Government returns to Parliament, funds will be included in the Supplementary Estimates for building materials.

The Prime Minister appealed to persons who may not need as much assistance as residents in the Red Zone, not to abuse the system.

