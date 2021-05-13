Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves were among several dignitaries who viewed the body of the late Parnel Ronald Campbell, CVO, QC, as he lay in state at the House of Assembly.

Current and Former Members of Parliament, Members of the Judiciary, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Family and Friends also viewed the body at the Parliament Building.

Mr. Campbell, a former Member of Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General, died on April 19th at age 75.

The funeral service takes place at the Kingstown Methodist Church. Viewing and tributes begin at 1pm. The service begins at 2:30 pm.

As a mark of respect, all flags are flown at half-mast today.

Meanwhile, The Royal SVG Police Force says due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the following protocols would be in effect during the service and procession to the Kingstown Cemetery.

Wearing of face mask/face covering is mandatory

Only one third (1/3) of the Church’s capacity would be accommodated on the inside.

Physical/social distancing of at least 3-6 feet apart.

No vending would be allowed in the immediate vicinity of the funeral service and place of interment.

