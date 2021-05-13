Four new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Four new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from two hundred and seven (207) samples processed on Monday May 10th, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.9%.

All new cases are evacuees in emergency shelters.

Seven new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One hundred and sixty-six (166) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, nine hundred and twenty-six (1926) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and forty-eight (1748) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

