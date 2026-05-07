Steps being taken to improve working conditions and additional resources for the Tactical Units of the RSVGPF

Steps are being taken to improve the working conditions of the tactical Units within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Word of this came from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Major the Honourable St. Clair Leacock, who said he is encouraged by the work of these Units over the past several weeks.

Minister Leacock told NBC Radio that the Government is continuing to provide more resources for the Police Tactical units while also improving their housing accommodation and other provisions to ensure that they can carry out their duties, to the best of their ability.

Minister Leacock said similar improvements will also be coming for other Police Departments and Police Stations.

He said vehicles will be provided for Police Stations to ensure that they can respond to the security needs of Vincentians in a timely manner.

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