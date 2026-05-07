Fisherman’s Day Committee Chairman commends government for increased support to Fisheries sector

Chairman of the Fisherman’s Day Committee, Winsbert Harry, has commended the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for its move to provide greater support for the local Fisheries Sector.

Mr. Harry gave the commendation, during his remarks at the launch of Fisherman’s Day 2026.

President of the National Fisherfolk Organization and Chairman of the Fisherman’s Day Committee, Winsbert Harry.

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