The local private sector is being urged to play a larger role in strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The appeal came from Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information Hon Lavern King.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Minister King said the country’s technical institutions need assistance and she highlighted the importance of corporate involvement in their development.

She suggested that local businesses consider adopting one of these institutions, as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information Hon Lavern King.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme is primarily delivered through the Division of Technical and Vocational Education of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The Division operates across two main campuses and offers several full-time programmes. Several secondary schools also integrate TVET subjects into their curriculum.

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