Fisherfolk encouraged to participate in 49th Fisherman’s Day Celebrations in SVG

Fisherfolk across the country are being urged to come out in their numbers to support this year’s Fisherman’s Day activities, as anticipation continues to build for the hosting of the 49th anniversary of Fisherman’s Day on Monday 25th May.

Speaking at the official launch of the month of activities, Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard highlighted the vital role of the fishing industry in the country’s history.

She emphasized the need for sustainable practices to ensure the future of the industry.

Fisherman’s Day 2026 is being celebrated with the theme: Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future, and with the slogan: Healthy Fish, Tasty Dish.

Eli Slater of Clare Valley emerged as the 2025 Fisherman of the Year in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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