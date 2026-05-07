Government moving ahead with plans for National Development Bank

The Government is moving ahead with plans for the development of a National Development Bank in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was among issues addressed by Prime Minister and Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday on NBC Radio this morning.

The Prime Minister said the new Bank is expected to play a vital role in providing financing for key sectors.

He said the Government is in the process of preparing the legislation.

Prime Minister Friday said the Government is also working to avoid any pitfalls with the establishment of the National Development Bank

Like this: Like Loading…

Related