St. Vincent and the Grenadines is receiving additional help from the Unites States, to support the relief and Recovery Effort, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the OECS and the Eastern Caribbean, Linda Taglia-latela, following a meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves this morning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed gratitude to the United States for its support.

