The Government has formulated numerous responses to the most pressing demands of the volcano catastrophe

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has formulated thirty distinct and immediate responses to the most pressing demands of the volcano catastrophe.

This was disclosed by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, as he presented the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021 in Parliament this week.

The Supplementary Budget of 117.9-million dollars was approved by Parliament on Tuesday night, to address the immediate demands arising from the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Minister Gonsalves said the funds have been earmarked for the most urgent tasks at hand.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

