All Financial donations given to the government are deposited into the Accountant General’s Disaster Relief Fund said Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Volcano relief financial donations made directly to the Government are being deposited into the Accountant General’s Disaster Relief Fund at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made the disclosure, as he responded to a question at Tuesday’s Sitting of Parliament, relating to donations being made to the Volcano Relief Effort.

The Prime Minister said the return to some sense of normalcy after the explosive volcanic eruption of La Soufriere volcano will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

