There were victories for Ginger Generals, Cinnamon Pacers and Saffron Strikers in the Dream 11 Spice Isle Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Grenada National Stadium in St George’s yesterday.

Ginger Generals defeated Clove Challengers by 8 wickets. The scores: Clove Challengers 78-5 off 10 overs, Ginger Generals 81-2 off 7.4 overs.

Cinnamon Pacers won from Bay Leaf Blasters by 7 wickets. The scores: Bay Leaf Blasters 105-5 off 10 overs, Cinnamon Paces 107-3 off 9.3 overs.

And Saffron Strikers beat Nutmeg Warriors by 8 wickets. The scores: Nutmeg Warriors 131-8 off 10 overs, Saffron Strikers 132-4 off 8.1 overs.



The Tournament will continue today

