The La Soufriere Monitoring Team is making steady progress with the task of restoring the monitoring network, which was damaged during the explosive eruption in April.

Lead Scientist, Lloyd Lynch provided an update, during the Eyeing La Soufriere programme on NBC Radio this morning.

Lesley Debique has more, in today’s La Soufriere Volcano Update.

