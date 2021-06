The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said this country  continues to see higher than usual reported cases of Dengue Fever.

Chief Medical Officer (C.MO), Dr. Simone Keizer Beache told NBC News that more than forty cases of Dengue Fever have been reported for the first five months of this year.

Dr. Keizer-Beache appealed to Vincentians to be vigilant and continue to play their part in eradicating the breeding sites of the Aedes Aegypti Mosquito, which transmits Dengue Fever.

