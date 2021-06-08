St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded eight new positive cases of COVID-19, from forty-two (42) samples processed on Sunday June 6th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 19%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

Two hundred and twenty-six (226) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand and eighty-five (2085) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and forty-seven (1847) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, practise physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

