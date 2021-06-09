St Vincent and the Grenadines was beaten 1-0 by Cuba in their last Group C match of the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament at the Kirmani James Stadium in St George’s, Grenada yesterday afternoon.

It was a 64th minute goal by Dairon Reyes that sent St Vincent and the Grenadines to their third defeat of the Tournament and confined them to fourth in the 5-team Group C, above the British Virgin Islands.

Curacao topped the Group with 10 points and were followed by Guatemala, also on 10 points. Cuba were third on 6 points.

In other results yesterday, Puerto Rico beat Guyana 2-0. Haiti defeated Nicaragua 1-0. Trinidad and Tobago won from St Kitts and Nevis 2-0. Montserrat gained a 2-1 victory over Grenada. Curacao and Guatemala played to a goalless draw. Barbados and Dominica drew their match 1-1. El Salvador beat Antigua and Barbuda 3-0. Bermuda and the Cayman Islands drew 1-1. Canada outplayed Suriname 4-0, and Panama had a 3-0 win over the Dominican Republic.

