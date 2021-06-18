The results for Game 6 in the NBA Play offs

Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to force a decider in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference NBA play-off semi-final last night

Khris Middleton scored a play-off career-high 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee Bucks levelled the series 3-3.

Middleton’s team-mate, Giannis Antetokounmpo also impressed, scoring 30 points.

Kevin Durant scored 32 points and registered 11 rebounds for Brooklyn Nets who were without Kyrie Irving through injury.

The decider will be played tomorrow night in Brooklyn, where the Brooklyn Nets have won all three previous games in the series.

Tonight, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will meet in Game 6 in Atlanta with Atlanta Hawks leading 3-2 in the series. Utah Jazz will oppose Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Clippers are leading that series 3-2 also.

